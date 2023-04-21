Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated overseas Pakistanis and Muslims around the world who are celebrating the first day of Eidul Fitr today (Friday).

In a tweet today, he wished them a happy and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed to God Almighty to accept our worship and forgive sins.

Muslims in various countries across the world are celebrating Eidul Fitr today (Friday) to mark the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

Wishing our overseas Pakistanis and Muslim brothers and sisters around the world a very happy and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah Kareem accept our worship & forgive our sins! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 20, 2023

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Afghanistan, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bahrian, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan, Kuwait, Uzbekistan and others, the United Kingdom and Europe are among the countries where the festival is being celebrated today.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will celebrate the first day of Eidul Fitr on Saturday (April 22) as the moon for the month of Shawwal was not sighted in Pakistan on Thursday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azam made the announcement after presiding a meeting in the federal capital.