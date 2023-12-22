Fawad Ch to contest elections from 2 constituencies

LAHORE - Former Federal Minister and defected member of PTI Fawad Chaudhry will contest general elections from two constituencies of Jhelum NA 61 and NA 62 respectively. He announced that while informally talking to journalists at Accountability Court, Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday while he was presented by NAB to obtain physical remand in a graft case. While talking to reporters informally in the courtroom, he said, I’ll contest from two seats, and in case I’m disqualified by the ECP our senior family member Chaudhry Shehbaz will announce who’ll contest the elections from two seats. He further added that Faisal Chaudhry and Hiba Fawad will be running his election campaign. He also took permission from the court to file his nomination papers.

Oath-taking ceremony of ROs, AR Os held

The oath-taking ceremony of returning officers and assistant returning officers of the General Elections 2024 was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. District Election Commissioner Bahawalpur Muhammad Qayyum was present at the oath-taking ceremony. As many as 15 returning officers and 30 assistant returning officers of Bahawalpur district took oath at the ceremony.