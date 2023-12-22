Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Fawad Ch to contest elections from 2 constituencies

Ali Hamza
December 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Former Federal Minister and defected member of PTI Fawad Chaudhry will contest general elections from two constituencies of Jhelum NA 61 and NA 62 respectively. He announced that while informally talking to journalists at Accountability Court, Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday while he was presented by NAB to obtain physical remand in a graft case. While talking to reporters informally in the courtroom, he said, I’ll contest from two seats, and in case I’m disqualified by the ECP our senior family member Chaudhry Shehbaz will announce who’ll contest the elections from two seats. He further added that Faisal Chaudhry and Hiba Fawad will be running his election campaign. He also took permission from the court to file his nomination papers.

Oath-taking ceremony of ROs, AR Os held

The oath-taking ceremony of returning officers and assistant returning officers of the General Elections 2024 was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. District Election Commissioner Bahawalpur Muhammad Qayyum was present at the oath-taking ceremony. As many as 15 returning officers and 30 assistant returning officers of Bahawalpur district took oath at the ceremony.

UN Security Council again postpones vote on Gaza humanitarian aid

Tags:

Ali Hamza

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1703224992.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023