Rare bird makes splash after 29 years at Sindh’s Langh Lake

KARACHI-Birdwatchers in Sindh rejoiced as a rare Oriental Darter, last seen in the region 29 years ago, made a surprise appearance at Langh Lake in rural Sindh. This elegant bird, known for its spear-like beak and swimming prowess, marked a significant moment for conservation efforts in the area.

These graceful creatures, often called “snake birds” due to their long, curved necks resembling serpents when submerged, are expert swimmers and divers, feasting on small fish, frogs, snakes, and insects. Unlike many migratory birds, Oriental Darters prefer shorter journeys, making their presence in Sindh even more noteworthy.

“It’s a delightful sight to see a Yantel Darter back in the lakes of Sindh,” exclaimed Javed Mehr, Conservator of Sindh Wildlife. He further explained the significance of these birds as “indicator species,” reflecting the health of the ecosystem they inhabit. Interestingly, this isn’t the first Darter sighting in recent years. Last year, one was rescued from individual possession near the Sindh Delta. However, the decline in freshwater availability over the past three decades, primarily due to reduced Indus River flow and depleted lake levels, had rendered these birds increasingly rare.

With the recent floods bringing much-needed water to lakes and rivers, creating a more favorable environment, conservationists hope this could be the start of a comeback for the Oriental Darter in Sindh. Javed Mehr emphasized the importance of protecting vital water bodies and restoring natural habitats to encourage the return of these fascinating birds.

The Darter’s reappearance offers a glimmer of hope for biodiversity conservation in Sindh. With continued efforts to safeguard precious freshwater resources and create a welcoming environment, these elegant birds might once again become a familiar sight across the region’s waterways.