Two killed, three injured in Karachi road mishap

KARACHI-Two people were killed and three others injured as passenger coaster ran over a pedestrians and motorcycle riders near Bagh Korangi Bridge in Karachi on Wednesday. Rescue sources said that due to over speeding a passenger coaster got out of control of driver and crushed pedestrians and motorcyclists. As a result of accident two people died on the spot while three others including Muhammad Ali, Afzal Ali and Mazhar sustained injuries. The coast driver fled the scene. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital. The police impounded the vehicle and after registering a case against driver at large started raids for his arrest.

Police arrest accused in injured condition

The Pinyari police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in injured condition with a weapon during an alleged encounter. According to a spokesperson, Pinyari police last night, signalled two suspicious persons to stop while patrolling, the two motorcycle-riding suspects tried to escape and started firing at the police.

In retaliation, the police apprehended one suspect Ahmed Khaskheli in injured condition along with a weapon. However, his accomplice took advantage of the darkness and successfully fled on the motorcycle. The arrested suspect was immediately transferred to the hospital for medical treatment, while efforts were underway to arrest the fleeing accomplice.

Three-member gang of robbers arrested

Three-member gang of wanted robbers were arrested in a successful operation by the Baldia town police.

The arrested accused are identified as Asad, Farman and Jalil Shah, said police sources on Wednesday. Two illegal pistols with rounds, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the accused. The cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Drug gang operatives arrested; stolen motorcycle, narcotics seized

Three members linked to a drug gang were apprehended by the Gulbahar police station on Wednesday, leading to the recovery of illicit substances and a stolen motorcycle from their possession. Among the arrested individuals are two women, as confirmed by the spokesperson for the district Central Police. During a routine inspection on Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Road, a Gulbahar police team intercepted a suspicious man and two women riding a motorcycle. Upon searching them, hashish was found in their possession. The authorities recovered 530 grams of hashish from Hammad, 520 grams from Bilqis, and 510 grams from Ruby. The motorcycle retrieved from the accused was reported stolen from the jurisdiction of the Super Market police station. A case has been filed against the apprehended individuals, with ongoing efforts to ascertain their prior criminal records.