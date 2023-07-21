Naila summits Broad Peak to become first Pak woman to climb country’s all 8000ers

LAHORE - Naila Kiani became a trailblazer for Pakistani women in mountaineering on Thursday as she successfully summitted Broad Peak (8,047-meter), the 12th highest peak in the world. “Naila has successfully ascended Pakistan’s fifth and final 8,000-meter peak at 2:03 AM on July 20 (Thursday),” Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), Karrar Haidri, said in a statement. “Naila is also the first Pakistani woman to ascend Broad Peak to complete the climb of all five 8,000-meter peaks in Pakistan, and scale eight 8,000-meter peaks worldwide,” he added. “The legendary Everest, the difficult K2, the commanding Lhotse, the perilous Annapurna, the elusive G1 and the G2, and the majestic Nanga Parbat are just a few of the mountains she has climbed before. Numerous mountaineers and adventure fans all over the world are inspired by Naila’s unwavering resolve, unmatched abilities, and unwavering attitude.” “Naila serves as a bright example of how people can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles,” Haidri said.