Police held 2 accused in fake Trail 3 rape case

Islamabad-The capital city police have arrested two members of an intra-provincial blackmailing gang, including the victim girl, which had received extortion from father of accused while implicating him (servant) in a fake rape case, informed sources on Thursday.

The accused in fake Trail 3 Margalla Hills rape case have been identified as Dr Sidra Ismail, the applicant, and Shakeel Ahmed, a bureau chief of a local newspaper in Sheikhupura, they said.

Police had obtained two-day physical remand of the accused from a court of law for further investigation.

The victim girl Sidra Ismail had also confessed her crime before a magistrate while recording her statement under section 164 of CrPc that she engineered a plan along with gang members to extort money from Nauman Razzaq by implicating him in a bogus rape case.

Earlier, a case was registered with Police Station (PS) Kohsar under sections 506ii/ 170/ 384/ 385/ 109 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Dhoke Lakhan Rawalpindi, they said.

The accused blackmailing gang members have been identified as Anwar Khan, the senior auditor Provincial Accountant General Punjab, Dr Sidra Ismail, Saima Bhatti (the one who hired Sidra for trapping the government servant for staging rape drama at Trail 3), Shakeel Ahmed and Manzoor ul Haq, who impersonated Sub Inspector of of Punjab police.

The police have launched a manhunt for the other fleeing gang members, sources said.

Dr Sidra Ismail, the victim, who hailed from Muridkey, complained to the Kohsar police that she had arrived Rawalpindi to meet a man Nauman Razzaq who had promised her for providing a job in education department.

She alleged Nauman Razzaq expressed his desire to make her meet an officer in Islamabad who will select her for job. She added Nauman picked her up from Tench Bhatta on Motorcycle and brought at Trail 3 of Margalla Hills where he raped her.

The alleged incident of rape with a job seeker girl at Trail 3 of Margalla Hills had its drop scene on Tuesday as the ‘victim’ told a magistrate that she was a part of a blackmailing attempt by an inter-district gang involved in extorting money from people through implicating them in fake rape cases.

Recording her statement before the court of a magistrate, the victim girl Sidra Ismail, who hails from Muridkey of district Sheikhupura, admitted that she was hired by a Rawalpindi-based woman Saima Bhatti for trapping the accused Nauman Razzaq for staging a drama of rape at Margalla Hills in order to provide a chance to blackmailing gang to record videos for exorting money. The applicant of rape case also pleaded to the court to dispose of the case against him.

According to details, complainant Abdul Razzaq told Kohsar police station officials that his son was held on 16/7/2023 on complainant of Sidra Ismail who accused his son of raping her.

He said that he along with his son Ashfaq Razzaq and son in law Ikram Mehmood arrived at Awami Park on Bhattai Road on July 17 where they met with two women -- Sidra Ismail and Saima Bhatti, and Shakeel Ahmed and Manzoor ul Hassan who introduced themselves as journalist and police officer respectively.

The applicant told police that the four persons started threatening him that they had strong links in police department and would make authorities to kill my son Nauman Razzaq in the jail.

He alleged that the four demanded Rs 1 million as extortion to save life of his son in the jail. He added he hardly arranged Rs 0.5 million and gave the amount to gang members. “One of the gang members Manzoor ul Haq, who was impersonating SI of Punjab police also pointed out a pistol on us and threatened not to share the ordeal with anyone or else we would be killed. The SI also asked me to arrange the remaining amount,” said Abdul Razzaq the applicant.

He said that it was disclosed that the four persons were members of an intra-provincial blackmailing gang being led by Anwar Khan, a government servant, who had some official dispute with his son Nauman Razzaq. He said Anwar Khan had hired services of Sidra Ismail through Saima Bhatti to trap his son in bogus rape case.

He urged police to register a case against accused and to arrest them. Police lodged case and began investigation.

SHO PS Kohsar SI Shafaqat Faiz, when contacted, confirmed arrest of two accused namely Dr Sidra Ismail and Shakeel Ahmed for their alleged involvement in extorting money from father of Nauman Razzaq.

He said that police are carrying out raids to arrest the other gang members including fake police officer Manzoor ul Haq, brother of accused Shakeel Ahmed. He said that the gang members had arrived in Rawalpindi on 12 July and stayed at house of their crime partner Saima Bhatti. He said that on the day of incident, Sidra Ismail and Nauman Razzaq went on Margalla Hills while she was in touch with two gang members Shakeel and Manzoor through WhatsApp. He said the duo could not reach the exact location shared by Sidra from Trail 3 due to weak signals of mobile company, therefore, they could not record video of couple as per their plan.

He said the couple had a lunch at a restaurant after returning from Trail 3. He said he had obtained arrest warrants for other accused including Anwar Khan, the mastermind of fake rape case.