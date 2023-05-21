Shujaat wants no leniency for those involved in 9/5 attacks

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Sunday that those involved in the vandalism on May 9 should be brought to justice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Mr Hussain at his residence. On this occasion, Mr Hussain slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, "The so-called political leaders are involved in vandalism to prevent the professionalism of the army".

Mr Hussain heaped praise on the army, saying, "The way the army has handled the situation after the May 9 attack is commendable".

"Efforts to create a rift between the army and the people have been foiled", Mr Hussain added.

"Those who have been involved in resorting to such diabolical tactics [on May 9] as vandalism must be brought to justice," he reiterated.

On Wednesday, Mr Hussain criticised PTI, saying that a person claiming to be a leader incited the people to indulge in acts of vandalism.

Speaking to media, Mr Hussain heaped praise on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, saying, “Gen Asim Munir is the leader of the army. Whoever speaks against him will target the country."

Mentioning the rally of the PML-Q to express solidarity with the army, Mr Hussain said, "A single party [PML-Q] is representing today's rally."

The former prime minister, while expressing his views regarding the elections, said the PML-Q was convinced from the first day that elections should be held simultaneously in the country.

Speaking about PTI's future, Mr Hussain said, "Irrespective of the fact whether the country will hold elections or not, the PTI will know its future soon."