LAHORE - Teams FBR and Meezan Bank made it to the finals of Professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket League. They will compete in the final on November 26. In the first semi-final at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, FBR team defeated Nestle Pakistan by 7 wickets. Nestle scored 140-9 with Arsalan Tufail scoring 35 and Hamid Hayat 31. Asim Raza and M Adnan took two wickets each. FBR team achieved the target losing three wickets. Mahmood Hasan scored 51 and M Shafiq 49. Asif Ali dismissed two players. Mahmood was named player of the match. In the second semifinal, Meezan Bank defeated AMT by five runs. Meezan Bank scored 162-6 with Mohsin Parvaiz and Haq Nawaz hitting 71 and 55 runs respectively. Arsalan Parvaiz and Ali Raza dismissed two players each. In reply, AMT team could score 157 runs. Ali Raza struck 55. Shan Khan dismissed two players and Mohsin Pervaiz took one. Mohsin Pervaiz was declared man of the match.