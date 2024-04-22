CM denounces political violence

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that people, who bring politics to the level of personal enmity and violence are enemies of the nation. In a statement, she said the PTI’s bullying would not be tolerated in any case. The CM offered condolences and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family of Muhammad Yousaf, a PML-N worker who was killed in Narowal. She said that politics is the name of service and reform, not violence and intolerance. Turning politics into hatred and personal enmity is a big challenge for society, she added. The accused involved in the killing of PML-N worker have been arrested.

Azma condemns PML-N worker’s killing in Narowal

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Sunday condemned the killing of a PML-N worker Muhammad Yousaf in Narowal, who was allegedly tortured by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers. In a statement issued here, she expressed condolences with the family of the deceased. She said the law-enforcers should arrest the killers immediately.