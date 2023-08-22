PSDF, EDF sign agreement for skills training programme

LAHORE-Punjab Skills Development Fund and Export Development Fund (EDF) have signed a partnership agreement for a skills training programme to help boost exports in the textile sector, particularly in ready-made garments and knitwear.

The project titled “Export Growth Program in the Readymade Garments and Knitwear Industry” is funded by Export Development Fund (EDF) with trainings in related trades being implemented across Punjab and Sindh via PSDF. During the first year 2023-24, PSDF will train 6,500 trainees in knitwear and readymade garments sector including 20 percent female trainees. The trainees will receive the necessary hands-on practical training that industries require. Post course completion, 50 percent of trained individuals will be offered employment in those industries engaged in exporting textiles. The first batch of graduates is expected to be ready for employment in September 2023. At the signing ceremony, Abbas Mehdi, Executive Director EDF, said that the export potential of Pakistan’s textile sector can benefit greatly with this partnership as the right skilled resources matched with jobs is exactly what industry needs. Ali Akbar Bosan, COO PSDF, said that the partnership aims to increase exports through provision of skilled labor on the latest approved curricula to keep the workforce updated. The main outcome of this project will be provision of skilled manpower to exporting textile sector, in particular to industrial associations like Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) and Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) to help scale exports.