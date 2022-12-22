Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar has said that the Punjab governor can de-notify the chief minister on failing to obtain vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Talking to media at outside the Governor s House on Wednesday night, he said that it was the governor s privilege that when he decided to de-notify Pervaiz Elahi from the Chief Minister Office.

He said that on violation of the constitution, the governor could use his powers against the chief minister.

He said that Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman had asked Pervaiz Elahi to obtain vote of trust from the house on solid grounds.

Tarar said that a minister was removed suddenly, MPAs were resigning and new ministers were being appointed without the consent of the party chairman of the PTI and such things proved that Pervaiz Elahi had lost confidence of the house.

He said that the governor had expressed his humbleness so far. He said that now Pervaiz Elahi was no more chief minister of the province ethically, constitutionally and legally.

To a question, he said there was big difference between Manzoor Watto case and the current chief ministership. Tarar said that Pervaiz Elahi did not have confidence of 186 members of the assembly as if he had the support of the required number, he would have obtained the vote of confidence.