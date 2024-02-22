Thursday, February 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced persons

Agencies
February 22, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Provincial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) Khyber Pak­htunkhwa has released Rs350 million for af­fected people of North Waziristan. Verified and registered families will receive SMS notifications, facilitating the disburse­ment of financial assis­tance within the next two to three days, said spokesman of PDMA on Wednesday. The recently disbursed 113th install­ment, for a total of around 17,200 families, will re­ceive cash assistance at the rate of 20,000 rupees per family. Sobia Hassam Toru, Director Emergen­cies at PDMA Complex, highlighted that residents in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan will re­ceive Rs12,000 in cash as­sistance and an additional 8,000 rupees as ration al­lowances to alleviate their financial challenges. Sobia Hassam said that Rs250 million will be released in the coming month to fur­ther support the affected population.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708564584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024