PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced persons

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) Khyber Pak­htunkhwa has released Rs350 million for af­fected people of North Waziristan. Verified and registered families will receive SMS notifications, facilitating the disburse­ment of financial assis­tance within the next two to three days, said spokesman of PDMA on Wednesday. The recently disbursed 113th install­ment, for a total of around 17,200 families, will re­ceive cash assistance at the rate of 20,000 rupees per family. Sobia Hassam Toru, Director Emergen­cies at PDMA Complex, highlighted that residents in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan will re­ceive Rs12,000 in cash as­sistance and an additional 8,000 rupees as ration al­lowances to alleviate their financial challenges. Sobia Hassam said that Rs250 million will be released in the coming month to fur­ther support the affected population.