Drizzle expected in Karachi as fog sweeps Sindh

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department said that Ka­rachi could receive light rain on Sunday night while fog and smog are expected to dominate Sindh.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, PMD said that humidity in Karachi is expected to stay at 79% with winds blowing from a North-East direction at 7 kilometres per hour.

Temperatures in the city could fall as low as 15 degrees with possibility of light rain in the night time. However, the temperature could go as high as 26 to 28 degrees. Elsewhere in Sindh, smog and fog expected to persist in Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Daud, Ghotki, Khairpur and Kashmore. Fog is also expected to be dense in plain areas of Punjab. PMD also said that the weather will continue to be extremely cold in northern ares of Pakistan as well as Balochistan.

Temperatures are expected to drop to extreme lows in the Northern areas, with -9 degrees expected in Skardu and -6 expected in Gilgit, Astore and Kalam.