PPP forms committee to rewrite manifesto: Gilani

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said holding elections in the country was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Speaking to media, Gilani expressed his thoughts in line with the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) new manifesto, saying, "The party has formed a committee to create the new manifesto of the party."

He launched a fresh salvo at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the embattled party of making a "grave error" by dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Gilani said, "I worked with Benazir Bhutto for 22 years. My kids are involved with the PPP as well".

In reference to the events that transpired on May 9, Gilani said, "Attacking the military installations is tantamount to attacking the state."

On Tuesday, Gilani said Benazir Bhutto was the first woman prime minister in the Muslim world. He said, "Benazir Bhutto and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had signed the charter of democracy."

The negotiation between all of the political stakeholders is urgently required, he maintained.

Speaking on his party's struggle, Gilani said, "The PPP's struggle began during the administration of Ayub Khan".