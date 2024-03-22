Bugti triumphs in PHF presidency election amidst broad support

ISLAMABAD - Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti was overwhelmingly elected as the president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) following a vote of confidence that underscored his broad support within the federation here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.
Bugti, whose candidacy was backed by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar in his role as the patron-in-chief of the PHF, garnered an impressive 62 votes out of 93 during the Pakistan Hockey Federation Congress meeting. This meeting was a gathering of significant import, attended by representatives from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), illustrating the wide-ranging interest and stakeholder investment in the outcome.
Expressing his gratitude for the confidence shown in him, Bugti articulated his commitment to the development of hockey in Pakistan. “I am deeply thankful to the Congress for their trust in my vision for hockey in our country. I intend to communicate this positive development to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, and assure him of my dedication to advancing our national game,” he added.
Bugti further addressed the issue of unity within the federation. “For those who have sought to establish a parallel federation, know that while accountability is necessary, reconciliation and inclusion are our overarching goals. The federation’s doors remain open to all who share our commitment to hockey’s resurgence in Pakistan.”
Bugti announced plans to utilize all available PHF resources to elevate the sport nationally, with an exciting initiative to organize a hockey tournament in Quetta post-Eid. This move not only aims to foster talent from across the nation but also to rejuvenate interest and participation at the grassroots level.
The congress, presided over by PHF Chief Election Commissioner Chaudhry Riaz, saw a significant turnout from stakeholders across the country, including representatives from all four provinces. This broad participation underscores the collective desire for a revitalized approach to promoting hockey.