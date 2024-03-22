Friday, March 22, 2024
Bugti triumphs in PHF presidency election amidst broad support

Our Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

ISLAMABAD   -  Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti was overwhelmingly elected as the president of the Pakistan Hockey Fed­eration (PHF) following a vote of confidence that un­derscored his broad sup­port within the federation here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday. 

Bugti, whose candidacy was backed by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar in his role as the patron-in-chief of the PHF, garnered an impressive 62 votes out of 93 during the Pakistan Hockey Federa­tion Congress meeting. This meeting was a gathering of significant import, attended by representatives from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), illustrating the wide-rang­ing interest and stakeholder investment in the outcome. 

Expressing his gratitude for the confidence shown in him, Bugti articulated his commitment to the devel­opment of hockey in Paki­stan. “I am deeply thankful to the Congress for their trust in my vision for hock­ey in our country. I intend to communicate this posi­tive development to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Hockey Federa­tion, and assure him of my dedication to advancing our national game,” he added. 

Bugti further addressed the issue of unity within the federation. “For those who have sought to estab­lish a parallel federation, know that while account­ability is necessary, recon­ciliation and inclusion are our overarching goals. The federation’s doors remain open to all who share our commitment to hockey’s resurgence in Pakistan.” 

Bugti announced plans to utilize all available PHF resources to elevate the sport nationally, with an exciting initiative to orga­nize a hockey tournament in Quetta post-Eid. This move not only aims to fos­ter talent from across the nation but also to rejuve­nate interest and participa­tion at the grassroots level. 

The congress, presided over by PHF Chief Election Commissioner Chaudhry Riaz, saw a significant turnout from stakeholders across the country, includ­ing representatives from all four provinces. This broad participation under­scores the collective desire for a revitalized approach to promoting hockey.

Our Staff Reporter

