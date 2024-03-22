For quite some time, Pakistan has been enduring continued terrorist attacks on mosques, shrines, markets, law enforcement agencies, security institutions, and military checkpoints. Lately, the terrorists are focusing more on attacks on law enforcement agencies and military checkpoints, including Zhob and Chitral Garrisons. These attacks were carried out by TTP operatives based in Afghanistan, supported by Afghan nationals. The terrorists used weapons and night vision equipment left behind by US forces in Afghanistan.
The government of Pakistan and security establishment have been exhibiting utmost patience against these provocations and have all along been urging the Afghan government not to allow sanctuaries for TTP operatives on its soil, stop the TTP from carrying out attacks in Pakistan, and also ensure that Afghan nationals refrain from supporting these heinous acts. Regrettably, no tangible steps were taken by the Taliban government to fulfill its obligations in this regard.
As they say, there is a limit to everything. The latest attack on a military checkpoint on March 16th in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, in which two officers and five soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred, proved to be the tipping point. Pakistan’s planes struck at the hideout of the Hafiz Gul Bahadar group inside Afghan territory along the Pak-Afghan border, killing eight terrorists. This group had claimed responsibility for the March 16th attack.
It had to happen ultimately, and Pakistan is fully justified in retaliating and sending a strong message that it would not tolerate any more attacks by the TTP terrorists operating from Afghan soil. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the security establishment have rightly expressed unflinching resolve in this regard, at the same time reiterating the desire for peaceful coexistence. Reportedly, the Taliban defense ministry said that its security forces targeted Pakistani troops along the border in response to the air strikes. This is indeed a very worrying situation.
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while confirming the attack in a statement issued by them, reminded the Taliban government of its obligations and emphasized finding a joint solution to countering terrorism and preventing any terrorist organization from sabotaging bilateral relations with Afghanistan. The statement said that Pakistan fully realized the challenge Afghan authorities faced in combating the threat posed by TTP, adding that terrorist groups like TTP were a collective threat to regional peace and security. The statement further said, “Pakistan has great respect for the people of Afghanistan. However, certain elements among those in power in Afghanistan are actively patronizing TTP and using them as a proxy against Pakistan. Such an approach against a brotherly country, which stood with the people of Afghanistan through thick and thin, manifests shortsightedness. We urge these elements in power to rethink the policy of siding with Kharijite terrorists shedding the blood of innocent Pakistanis and to make a clear choice to stand with the people of Pakistan.”
Nobody in their right mind can take any exception to the contents of the statement. Pakistan, despite what has happened, wants good relations with Afghanistan and rightly feels that terrorism poses a threat to regional security and needs joint solutions to counter it.
It is indeed very regrettable that the Taliban government in Kabul, being aware of the presence of TTP on its soil and their attacks across the border in Pakistan, is not pushed to fulfill its international obligations not to allow any terrorist group to use Afghan soil for attacks against any other country. It was part of the deal with the US as well. There are also a number of international conventions on the subject. The unabated continuation of these attacks is surely putting a lot of strain on bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The latest incident has further exacerbated the situation in this regard.
It is worth noting that Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, in an interview with a media outlet last November, said, “Around 6,000-6,500 TTP terrorists were in Afghanistan. They are controlled by the Taliban and are allowed to cross the Pakistan border for sabotage activities in Pakistan. Taliban and TTP are two sides of the same coin.”
It is pertinent to mention that the Amir of the Taliban had issued a decree against these attacks and the participation of Afghan nationals in them a few months ago. But despite this, there has been an unusual increase in the execution of terrorist attacks on security and law enforcement agencies in Pakistan. The question is: If the Taliban government really wanted to halt these attacks, then why did they not take action against TTP for defying the decree of the Taliban Amir? Regrettably, the ground realities suggest a tacit connivance between the Taliban government and TTP. Why the Taliban government in Afghanistan is oblivious to its international obligations and clandestinely trying to foment instability in Pakistan is mind-boggling indeed.
Pakistan is the country that supported the Taliban in their fight against the Northern Alliance, extended recognition to their government along with Saudi Arabia and UAE.
Malik Muhammad Ashraf
The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com