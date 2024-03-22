Minister promises swift progress on Mayo Hospital revamp

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring timely completion of the revamping project at Mayo Hospital. During a thorough review session on Thursday, he underscored a zero-tolerance policy for any delays, urging contractors to fulfill their obligations promptly. He emphasised the paramount importance of ensuring minimal inconvenience to patients throughout the renovation process. He assured that once completed, the revamped Mayo Hospital would significantly enhance patient care and amenities. Continuing vigilance over the project’s progress, the minister reiterated the government’s unwavering dedication to delivering improved healthcare infrastructure to the people of Punjab. Earlier, contractors and officers from the C&W Department gave a briefing on the project. The minister also visited the ICU, Child Emergency Block, TB & Chest Department, and Child Surgical Block at Mayo Hospital. Additional Secretary Development Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Agha Nabeel, Professor Dr. Asghar Naqi, Professor Dr. Muin, Professor Dr. Ahsan Nauman, MS Dr. Faisal Masood, Professor Dr. Ali Ayaz, Professor Dr. Asad Islam Khan, Dr. Salman Kazmi, and officers from C&W were present during the visit.
PGMI PRINCIPAL URGES IMPLEMENTATION OF ‘HEALTH FOR ALL’ VISION AT LGH
Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has emphasised adoption of the ‘Health for All’ policy and vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH). During his visit to LGH Emergency on Thursday, he underscored the importance of providing top-notch healthcare facilities to all patients without discrimination. He conducted thorough inspections, checking the attendance of medical staff and the condition of patients. Expressing satisfaction, relatives lauded the free treatment facilities available at the hospital. Prof. Al-Fareed urged the administration to ensure regular reviews of all departments, particularly the emergency unit, to enhance patient care.