Minister promises swift progress on Mayo Hospital revamp

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensur­ing timely completion of the revamp­ing project at Mayo Hospital. During a thorough review session on Thurs­day, he underscored a zero-toler­ance policy for any delays, urging contractors to fulfill their obliga­tions promptly. He emphasised the paramount importance of ensuring minimal inconvenience to patients throughout the renovation process. He assured that once completed, the revamped Mayo Hospital would significantly enhance patient care and amenities. Continuing vigilance over the project’s progress, the min­ister reiterated the government’s unwavering dedication to delivering improved healthcare infrastructure to the people of Punjab. Earlier, con­tractors and officers from the C&W Department gave a briefing on the project. The minister also visited the ICU, Child Emergency Block, TB & Chest Department, and Child Sur­gical Block at Mayo Hospital. Addi­tional Secretary Development De­partment of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Agha Nabeel, Professor Dr. Asghar Naqi, Professor Dr. Muin, Professor Dr. Ahsan Nau­man, MS Dr. Faisal Masood, Profes­sor Dr. Ali Ayaz, Professor Dr. Asad Islam Khan, Dr. Salman Kazmi, and officers from C&W were present during the visit.

PGMI PRINCIPAL URGES IMPLEMENTATION OF ‘HEALTH FOR ALL’ VISION AT LGH

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Mu­hammad Al-Fareed Zafar has empha­sised adoption of the ‘Health for All’ policy and vision of Punjab Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, at the La­hore General Hospital (LGH). During his visit to LGH Emergency on Thurs­day, he underscored the importance of providing top-notch healthcare facilities to all patients without discrimination. He conducted thorough inspections, check­ing the attendance of medical staff and the condition of patients. Expressing sat­isfaction, relatives lauded the free treat­ment facilities available at the hospital. Prof. Al-Fareed urged the administration to ensure regular reviews of all depart­ments, particularly the emergency unit, to enhance patient care.