Secretary opens free health facility under health card

Our Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan opened health facility to needy patients under Balochistan Health Card at Balochistan Askari Mall Healthcare Hospital (BAMHH). 

BAMHH Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khalid Hussain, Focal Person Balochistan Health Card Asadullah Kakar, Provincial President Pakistan Medical Association Balochistan Dr Aftab Kakar, Manager M&E Balochistan Health Card Dr Maria Tareen, Prof Ayesha, Prof Maryam Shoaib and Dr Faisal Kakar Focal Person BINUQ were also pres­ent on this occasion. 

Health Secretary Abdullah Khan inspected the various departments of Balochistan Askari Mall Health Care Hospital and also held a meeting with the hospital administration and doctors for unin­terrupted provision of free treatment under the Balochistan Health Card. 

Abdullah Khan, on the occasion, said that BAM­HH is unique among the private hospitals of Quetta city where patients receive the best health facili­ties under the supervision of qualified doctors and the best medical equipment and facilities in place. 

Earlier, the health secretary also approved the establishment of the EPI Statistical Center in Balo­chistan Askari Mall Healthcare Hospital.

