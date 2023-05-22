Five major development projects in Islamabad fail to meet completion deadlines

ISLAMABAD-The incumbent management of the Capital Development Authority has failed to maintain the pace of the development work in Islamabad as most of the mega projects have either failed to meet their completion deadlines or are progressing at snail’s pace.

The Bhara Kahu Bypass project was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself in October 2022 and given a target to complete the same in January 2023 but besides giving repeated deadlines, the project could not be completed yet. Earlier, a relaxation of two months was given due to an ongoing legal battle with the Quaid-i-Azam University but later two repeated accidents provided an excuse to the city managers for continuous delays.

An early completion of this 5km-long road (including a 1km flyover) is quite necessary as it is a main artery leading towards the hilly station Murree, Galiat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and inflow of traffic in summer season increased. The project worth of Rs.6.5 billion starts from Murree Road near Quaid-i-Azam University stop and culminates on Murree Road near the Jugi bus stop adjacent to Punjab Cash and Carry from where the flyover will begin till the end outside Bhara Kahu bazaar towards Murree. On the other side, Margalla Avenue road project was slated to be completed in June 2022 but an additional six months relaxation in deadline was given but besides that it could not even be completed in one year.

The physical progress of the project is 95% complete, except for a one-kilometer patch, but due to the dispute with locals and the contractor, the project’s inauguration which was scheduled for March 2023 has been delayed and there is no new announcement on part of CDA yet. It is important to note that the 10.4-kilometer-long Margalla Avenue road is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2 billion from GT Road to D-12. The fate of another important project of the overhauling and widening of I.J. Principal Road is not much different than the others as according to CDA’s own announcements, it was to be completed in April 2023 but the deadline could not be met by city managers. Under the project worth Rs4.9 billion, two flyovers, two bridges and seven culverts were also to be constructed besides overhauling of the road. One flyover each on 9th Avenue and IJP Road and two bridges will be constructed at Kattarian and Pirwadhai.

Meanwhile, another important project of the construction of 10th Avenue is almost stalled as according to its original plan, it is to be completed in September 2023 but there are no signs of development on site to meet the deadline.

Furthermore, the construction work on the expansion of Islamabad Expressway from Koral to T-Chowk on G.T road is also very slow—resulting constant traffic issues and it seems that the project is left unobserved by the CDA.

Well-placed sources inside the engineering wing of the authority has informed that after change of government last year, the premier Shehbaz Sharif himself focusing upon development projects in Islamabad however due to his pressing political commitments and change of two chairmen CDA in one year, the development works were almost stalled. Most of the projects initiated with ambitious deadlines in the tenure of former Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed were progressing on rapid pace when he left the civic authority but his successor Muhammad Usman had efficiently managed all the projects during till he was pulled out from the CDA.

However, the incumbent Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal could not fully focus on the development project that resulted continuous delays in their completion. When contacted, the Assistant Director Public Relations CDA Kamran Qurashi informed that the Bhara Kahu Bypass was delayed due to two consecutive incidents while Margalla Avenue is completed but there were some issues which are being addressed. He explained further that the IJP Road is being completed on 29th and there was one month delay due to some additional works. Replying on Islamabad Expressway, he said the signal free corridor’s phase I is delayed, however, phase II is on track. Meanwhile, he stated that 10th Avenue project has some issues related to encroachments and funds from government.