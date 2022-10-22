Share:

Pakistan and Turkey have decided to promote cooperation in film and drama industries, undertake joint ventures in screen tourism and establish a Pak-Turk Culture Center.

The understanding came during meetings of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb with Turkish Deputy Minister for Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misbah and a delegation of film Industry in Istanbul.

The Minister for Information announced that Pakistan will participate in a film mela in Turkiye to screen its movies. She said three new films produced in Pakistan can be presented in the festival.

Both the sides also agreed to cooperate on setting up the latest film processing lab in Pakistan. They agreed to cooperate to include filmmaking and acting subjects in the curriculum.

Marriyum Aurangzeb recognized the unforgettable role of Turkiye in development of Pakistan saying both the countries enjoy deep rooted cordial relations.

She said both Pakistan and Turkiye can project their cultural diversity and natural beauty at the international level through screen tourism.

She said our government framed the country's first film and culture policy. She said use of latest technology and quality and content of film are part of the policy. She said we have abolished tax on film industry, culture and tourism sectors in the current year budget. Foreign filmmakers are also being given rebates in joint film and drama projects at the local level. She said our aim is to promote business activities including tourism and culture in Pakistan.

The Information Minister said steps have been taken to establish new cinemas, rehabilitate them and give incentives to the artists.

The Information Minister said Pakistan will benefit from the experiences of Turkiye for the development of tourism sector.

Marriyum Aurangzeb pointed out there are several archaeological sites in Pakistan and significant funds have been allocated for their preservation. She noted our archaeological sites are the best assets to develop tourism

Alluding to the picturesque places in northern areas, the Information Minister said the Turkish filmmakers can film in these beautiful tourist areas.

The Turkish Minister said his country will provide all possible support to Pakistan in the field of tourism.

The Turkish delegation of film industry said the best companies from Netherlands, Turkiye and France which are based in Turkiye can provide technical support in film processing lab.