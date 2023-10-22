Sunday, October 22, 2023
Rs 19.2m recovered from 498 defaulters

Agencies
October 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs 19.2 million from 498 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 38th day of its recovery campaign. LESCO spokesman told the media on Saturday that on the 38th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.86 million from 62 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 4.83 million from 52 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.43 million from 70 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 0.85 million from 24 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 1.07 million.

Passing out parade held at PMA Kakul

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

