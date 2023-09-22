35th birthday of Bilawal Bhutto celebrated

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad cut Bilawal Bhutto’s birthday cake here on Thursday. On the occasion of the 35th birthday of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari a function was organized in KMC head office here. The Mayor Karachi fed the cake with his hand to all the people present at the ceremony and said that today September 21 is the birthday of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. We congratulate Bilawal Sahib on behalf of all the workers and officials, he said.

He said that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we are all determined for the betterment of our country, province and city and we will keep the lamp of loyalty to the country burning under the flag of PPP by working with whatever capabilities we have. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will carry forward the roadmap given to all of us for development and prosperity and will always strive for a better future of the country and the nation, he said.

Meanwhile, like other parts of the country, the 35th Birthday of the Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was celebrated in Hyderabad on Thursday. In this connection, a cake cutting ceremony was arranged by the PPP leaders, workers and supporters in PS 66 Liberty Chowk Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Information PPP Sindh Aajiz Dhamrah said that Bilwal Bhutto Zardari was a beloved leader of the people and his birthday was being celebrated all over the country.

He lauded the efforts of the PS 66 residents who arranged the birth day of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and hoped that they would elect Bilawal Bhutto Zrdari with the same spirit in the next general election with a thumping majority.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had performed his responsibilities as a Foreign Minister amicably and proved his potential while following in the footsteps of his grandfather and carried out various public welfare projects in a short span of time.

Aajiz appealed to people to elect Bilawal Bhutto as Prime Minister in the next general elections so that he could serve the people.

Secretary Information PPP District Hyderabad Ehsan Abro, Chairman UC 35 SyedGhulam Mustafa Shah, Malik Usman Chairman Town Nerun kot. Zulfiqar Ursani Chairman UC 22, Bhagwano Mal Vice Chairman UC 24, Naeem Zardari Vice Chairman UC 31. Itiaz Chandio, Saeed Imam, Abbas Qureshi, Shabir Shah, Ticket holders of the different UCs of PS 66 and large number of people attended the birth day ceremony,