Share:

PTI Secretary General and former federal minister Asad Umar Sunday announced that the party would launch its election campaign for Punjab elections tomorrow.

“The PTI will officially launch its election campaign from tomorrow. They (PDM) may not be ready but we are ready,” the PTI leader said on Twitter.

The Imran-led party finalised a list of 297 candidates earlier this week for the elections after PTI Chairman Imran Khan interviewed all party candidates in person to uphold merit in awarding party tickets.

The former premier — who was ousted in April last year via a no-confidence motion — held one-on-one interviews with all candidates from April 6 to April 18 to select nominees.

But the allotment of tickets has not gone well within the party as many high-profile leaders were snubbed.

It has been reported in a section of media that Imran Khan was planning to include the party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Umar in the review committee to address objections.

On Thursday, the PTI constituted a four-member committee to remove objections to the distribution of tickets which has always been an issue in the party.