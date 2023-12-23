Court grants bail to 162 Baloch protestors 

Judicial Magistrate, M. Mureed Abbas Khan has granted bail to 162 Baloch protestors who were arrested on midnight of December 20th from National Press Club (NPC) and at the entrance of Islamabad, today at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

Arrests were made when the march of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee entered Islamabad on the evening of December 20th. The protesters were gathered at NPC to welcome the members of the long march. The long march was stopped at the entrance of Islamabad by the administration.

Advocate Qaiser Imam, Advocate Musaddiq Aziz Khattak, and others were representing the protestors. They submitted before the court that the accused were innocent and had falsely been involved in the case. They also animated in the court that the case of the prosecution is full of dents and doubts and the accused were wrongly implicated with malicious intentions by the local police.

After hearing the arguments and looking at the record, the judge granted bail to 162 accused. 34 accused were on the identity parade that's why they were not granted bail.

The court order stated that the accused were implicated in the statement of S.I. Islamabad Police Asim Zaidi and neither specific roles were attributed to the accused nor any recovery was made from the accused. The accused are already behind the lockup and not needed for further investigation. No fruitful purpose shall be served by keeping the petitioners behind the bar.

The court order further stated that the bail of 162 accused are accepted and they must be released after furnishing personal surety bonds of Rs. 5000/- each.