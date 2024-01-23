PPP’s Charter for Tackling Economic Challenges

Leading from the front, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari became the first mainstream political lead­er to introduce a ‘Public Char­ter of Economy’ based on his ‘10-point electoral pledge’, ahead of the upcoming gen­eral elections. It is geared to­wards revitalizing the strug­gling economy, managing the unprecedented inflation, and steering the nation towards a peri­od of growth and progress.

The PPP manifesto is focused on pro­viding relief to the common people as the party leadership firmly believes that without providing relief to the masses, the country cannot progress. ‘Roti, Kapra and Makaan’ is still the core slogan of the party. Since its incep­tion, the PPP has been the flagbearer of championing rights of the downtrod­den, protecting the marginalized com­munities and empowering the under­privileged classes.

It is not a secret that Pakistan is pass­ing through one of its worst finan­cial and leadership woes. The party’s 10-point agenda outlined by Chairman Bilawal aims at correcting the country’s economic path by providing a clear vi­sion and path. The first goal in this re­gard is to uplift the financially vulner­able segment of society who constitute 10 percent of the poorest population earning less than Rs 14,500 a month.

Chairman Bilawal has outlined a plan to save Rs. 328 billion annually of the taxpayer’s money by eliminating 17 de­funct ministries which should have been devolved after the 18th Amendment.

In the last couple of years, electricity tariffs have gone through the roof ow­ing to the bad fiscal policies of the pre­vious governments. It has become al­most impossible for a common man to pay electricity bills because of ever-in­creasing inflation and high living costs. PPP has announced that it will pro­vide poor families with 300 free units of electricity while tackling the energy crisis by focusing on indigenous and re­newable sources of sustainable energy. The announcement to construct green energy parks in every district is a step in the right direction and showcases the party’s commitment towards clean sustainable energy.

Education and health have always been a priority sector for the party and its leadership. PPP’s commitment to­wards ensuring implementation of Ar­ticle 25-A of the Constitution in its true letter and spirit has been outlined in the 10-point agenda. The announce­ment to provide free meals to all school going children is an encouraging step as it will motivate poor families to send their kids to school.

In the last decade or so, PPP has es­tablished state-of-the-art hospitals across Sindh which are the crown jew­els of not only the province, but the en­tire country. Some of them include, the National Institute of Cardiovascu­lar Diseases (NICVD), Jacobabad Insti­tute of Medical Sciences (JIMS), Gam­bat Institute of Medical Sciences, Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplanta­tion (SIUT), Shaheed Mohtarma Bena­zir Bhutto Institute of Trauma, Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training, Sindh (C-ARTS). Almost all these health institutions provide free-of-charge emergency care to patients in need. It showcases PPP’s vision and its leader­ship’s commitment to not only improv­ing the health facilities across the prov­ince, but targets to provide free of cost health services across the country as mentioned in the manifesto.

PPP has always followed a pro-poor policy of granting land ownership to the most vulnerable section of the so­ciety since the time of the former Prime Minister and founding Chairman Sha­heed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Following last year’s devastating floods, the Sindh government was instructed by Chair­man Bilawal to construct weather-re­silient houses for the flood-affected people. In August 2023 under the first phase, 5000 flood-hit families were handed over land rights.

The PPP has always been a flagbear­er of empowering women and has in­troduced social security programs like the Benazir Income Support program (BISP) to provide relief to the deserv­ing women and their families who have fallen below the poverty line because of the unprecedented inflation and unem­ployment. More than 2.3 million wom­en are currently benefiting from the BISP. The party and its leadership have expressed their commitment to in­crease the BISP network so more fam­ilies can get advantage from it.

Under the network of party’s social se­curity programs, PPP has announced to provide free 1000 days nutritional pro­gramme for expecting new mothers to decrease stunting and infant mortality.

Pakistan’s agriculture sector is the backbone of the country’s economy. To revive and reimagine Pakistan’s econ­omy, farmers must be facilitated and made stakeholders. In this regard, PPP aims to recognise the contributions and services of all male and female agricul­ture workers. They will be issued the Benazir Kisan/Hari Card.

Youth and labourers have always played the role of a central figure in PPP’s policies. The announcement of ‘Youth Card’ and ‘Youth Markaz’ for the unemployed youth as well the introduc­tion of ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’ is in-line with its pro-people policies. The ‘Youth Card’ will facilitate students when they finish school by providing them with a one-year stipend they transition to work. It is an unprecedented step as no other political party has ever an­nounced to facilitate educated men and women in this manner.

The PPP aims to open youth centres and launch a “Bhook Mitao” (End Hun­ger) program, emphasizing the impor­tance of empowering the youth and ad­dressing food insecurity. It is envisioned that youth centres will be opened in ev­ery district. They will be equipped with sports facilities and games, and provide professional training. The party under­stands that no change is possible with­out the inclusion of women and youth and has therefore laid special emphasis on them in the manifesto.

In conclusion, PPP’s 10-point mani­festo is a straight-forward document which highlights the party leadership’s commitment and vision to serving, fa­cilitating, and providing relief to the people. It is the only party of the federa­tion which can truly claim to be led by a Chairman who belongs to the youth, un­derstands the prospects and challenges of the new age, and is better equipped at dealing with them.

Under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership PPP is the only party with the capability and vision to heal the nation and unite the people in these difficult and politically pola­rising times. The party remains a sym­bol of progress, hope and perseverance for the masses. Chairman Bilawal has clearly demonstrated that he has the expertise to lead the nation from the front and represent the people of Pak­istan with dignity and grace. As he has demonstrated in the current election campaign which he is leading from the front, especially in Punjab, the people particularly the youth have respond­ed to him with fervour and rigour. Un­doubtedly, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has truly emerged as a beacon of hope and has truly filled the existing leadership vacuum in the country.

Senator Sehar Kamran

The writer is a Senior member of Pakistan Peoples Party and has served as an elected Member of the Upper House of Parliament of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. She remained member of Senate committees on Defence, Foreign Affairs, Human Rights and the convener of the Pakistan-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Senate of Pakistan. Her X is @SeharKamran