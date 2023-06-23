Japan provides 315 million yen for Human Resource Development Scholarship programme

ISLAMABAD-The Government of Japan on Thursday announced grant aid worth 315 million Japanese yen (around 2.25 million USD) for the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) programme in Pakistan.

A signing ceremony for exchange of notes and grant agreement between the Governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding Human Resource Development Scholarship Program (JDS) for the year, 2023 was held at Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The Government of Japan has extended grant assistance worth JPY 315 million (Approx. US$ 2.4 million) to the Government of Pakistan through JICA, for 2023. Muhammad Humair Karim, Acting Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and ITO Takeshi, Minister/ Charge d’Affairs of Japan to Pakistan, signed the grant agreement.

This will be the 6th grant for JDS project given to Pakistan. Under this grant, young Federal Civil Service officers/Ex-Cadre officers are being offered seventeen (17) scholarships for Master’s and One (01) for PhD/ Doctorate Program in various universities of Japan.

A total of five batches (Each consisting of around 18 participants) have availed this scholarship since the start of JDS project in 2018. This project has significantly contributed to the capacity building of young officers and improvement of their performance who play a vital role in the socio-economic development of the country. Apart from this project Japan frequently invites Pakistan’s government officials for participation in various short-term training courses held in Japan.

Muhammad Humair Karim, Acting Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi, Joint Secretary (Japan), EAD appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

ITO Takeshi, Minister/Charge d’Affairs of Japan to Pakistan, and JICA Chief assured of their commitment to work closely with the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.