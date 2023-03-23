Share:

LAHORE - The 1st Begum Maqsooda Perveen Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 got underway here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. According to Tournament Director Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, Justice (R) Syed Sakhi Hussain Bukhari graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the tournament during a colorful opening ceremony held here.

The honourable chief guest was introduced with all the participating players, while he also witnessed a junior’s singles match and applauded both the players for showcasing their skills during the match.

Tournament Director Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, Faisal Bank Unit Head Legal Syed Majid Ali Bukhari, Advocate Syed Asad Ali Bukhari and Dr Syed Asim Ali Bukhari were also present on this occasion. All the finals will be played on March 24.

Total 18 matches were played on the first day of the championship. All the top players advanced to the second round. In the boys/girls U-16 1st round, Abubakar Khalil beat Huzaima Hameed 8-0, Hafiz Hassan beat Yousaf Manoo 8-6, Hanzla Anwar beat Hafiz Hussain 8-1 and Hajra Suhail beat Ibrahim Sufi 8-4. In the boys/girls U-14 1st round, Abdullah Sajjad Wahla beat Hafiz Hussain 8-2, Ibraheem Sufi beat Hafiz Hassan 8-1, Bismel Zia beat Huzaima Hameed 8-3. In the boys/ girls U-12 1st round, Abdur Rehman beat M Ahsan Bari 6-1, Bismel Zia beat Ibraheem Hussain Gill 6-1 and Hajra Suhail beat Ohad-e-Mustafa 6-0. In the boys/girls U-10 1st round, Shazain Faisal beat M Turab 8-1.