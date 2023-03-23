Share:

ISLAMABAD - Celebrated poet, author and linguist Ehsan Danish was remembered in the literary circles for his contributions to literature and Urdu language on Wednesday.

Danish belonged to a poor family and had to leave his studies due to financial constraints. Despite that, he pursued a passion for literature and taught himself Arabic and Persian languages. Later he settled in Lahore, where he worked as a labourer and with hard work Danish emerged as a distinguished poet and author of his time. His autobiography, Jahan-e-Danish, is considered a classic and has inspired many aspiring writers.

He authored more than 80 books and hundreds of articles on various topics, including poetry, prose, linguistics, philology, autobiographies, and a famous interpretation of ‘Diwane-Ghalib’. Danish’s poetry was initially romantic in nature, but he later began to write poems that resonated with the working class, earning him the title of ‘Shayar-e-Mazduur’ (Poet of the Workmen) from his admirers.

He had a unique style of poetry, which was simple yet revolutionary and stirred the emotions of the common people. He established his own publishing house, Maktaba-e-Danish, to promote literature and encourage new writers. Danish’s noted literary works include Maqamat, Jada-e-Nau, Nava-e-Kargar, Zakhm-o-Marham, Dastoor-e-Urdu, Aatish-e-Khamosh, and Chiraaghaan.