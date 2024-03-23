CM directs collection of socio-economic data

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday directed col­lection of socio-economic data of the entire population of Punjab through socio economic registry programme for effective planning of various government initiatives.

Presiding over a review meeting on the proposed road map of Chief Minister’s Initiatives with the sup­port of foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, UK, she said emphasis must be on monitoring of service delivery and good gover­nance to ensure public welfare.

Madam Chief Minister agreed on fostering cooperation with FCDO, UK in health, education, solid waste management, climate change, pro­vision of clean drinking water, in­crease in revenue generation and other sectors to provide efficient services to people. The chief min­ister noted that steps are needed to increase local government revenue by 50 per cent. Expressing dismay over the standard of health facilities in rural areas, the chief minister ob­served that none of the rural health centers were functioning as per standards. “Therefore, we are bring­ing mobile health units and clinics on the wheels programme.”, she told the meeting. Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” We are bringing an effective and sustainable waste management system for the entire province, because the province does not have a proper garbage collec­tion system and lacks landfill sites. Villages have been neglected espe­cially in this sector.”