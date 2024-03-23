Raeda Latif receives award for ‘Best Female Marketing Guru in Today’s Corporate World’ by Biz Today

LAHORE - In a ceremony to honour leading women in business, corporate and professional sectors of Pakistan, Biz Today International bestowed the ‘Best Female Marketing Guru in Today’s Corporate World’ award to Ms Raeda Latif.
She holds the position of Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer at Pakistan Stock Exchange. Other awardees included Ms Haya Sehgal for the ‘Best Female Author’ award, Ms Aiman Imran for her ‘Outstanding Marketing Contribution in Hospitality Sector’ and Ms. Aneesa Unus for her role as being the ‘Pioneer in Jewelry Business’. Biz Today International is the world’s pre-eminent 24 hours English language online news portal that extensively covers topics ranging from business, economics, technology, and finance to travel, fashion and lifestyle. The Biz Today International Business Women Awards ceremony included speeches and presentation of awards to various women belonging to different professions and businesses in the presence of prominent guests as well as the hosts including Rafiq Vayani of Biz Today International. His Excellency Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia, graced the event with his presence as chief guest.