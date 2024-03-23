Raeda Latif receives award for ‘Best Female Marketing Guru in Today’s Corporate World’ by Biz Today

LAHORE - In a ceremony to honour lead­ing women in business, corpo­rate and professional sectors of Pakistan, Biz Today International bestowed the ‘Best Female Mar­keting Guru in Today’s Corporate World’ award to Ms Raeda Latif.

She holds the position of Chief Marketing & Business Develop­ment Officer at Pakistan Stock Exchange. Other awardees in­cluded Ms Haya Sehgal for the ‘Best Female Author’ award, Ms Aiman Imran for her ‘Outstand­ing Marketing Contribution in Hospitality Sector’ and Ms. An­eesa Unus for her role as being the ‘Pioneer in Jewelry Business’. Biz Today International is the world’s pre-eminent 24 hours English language online news portal that extensively covers topics ranging from business, economics, technology, and fi­nance to travel, fashion and lifestyle. The Biz Today Interna­tional Business Women Awards ceremony included speeches and presentation of awards to vari­ous women belonging to differ­ent professions and businesses in the presence of prominent guests as well as the hosts in­cluding Rafiq Vayani of Biz Today International. His Excellency Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Con­sul General of the Republic of Indonesia, graced the event with his presence as chief guest.