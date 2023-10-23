Monday, October 23, 2023
PMD alerts Karachi to cyclonic storm

Agencies
October 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a cyclone, TEJ, warning alert.
It said the Cyclonic Storm (TEJ) over Southwest Arabian Sea moved further west-northwestward, and intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS).
It said a low-pressure system develops in the Arabian Sea.
The evolving weather phenomenon, located at a significant distance from Pakistan’s coastal areas, is expected to transform into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, according to PMD reports.
The low-pressure system is currently situated approximately 1,810 kilometres from Karachi, indicating the potential for cyclonic activity in the region.
Another weather disturbance is identified around 1,750 kilometers south of Gwadar, further underlining the need for vigilance in the affected areas.
PMD said a low-pressure system may escalate into a depression, a precursor to a full-fledged cyclone.
The trajectory of the developing depression suggests it will move towards Oman, becoming a cyclone in the process.
PMD reassured that no coastal areas of Pakistan are expected to be directly affected by this weather system providing some relief to residents along the country’s coastline.
The PDMA asked citizens to remain cautious as the situation unfolds, as weather patterns could change rapidly.
Residents and authorities are urged to stay informed about the evolving weather conditions, take necessary precautions, and follow guidance from relevant authorities to ensure the safety of lives and property.

