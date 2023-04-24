Share:

Two youngsters were killed, another injured in the firing by police in Multan on Sunday.

According to the police, the youngster were returning home from a hotel in Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony after having dinner. They were fired upon by the police for not stopping on their signal.

As a result of the firing, two young men were killed and one was injured. The policeman who opened fire on the youngsters managed to escape.

According to the police, one of the deceased was identified as Osman, a student of the ninth class. Osman's mother said that her son was supposed to get married today.

The families of the victims said that the other deceased was Samiullah and he was only 19. The family said they will not bury the youngsters until justice is served.

According to Multan police, a case regarding the killing of both youngsters has been registered against the responsible policeman on the complaint of Osman's father.