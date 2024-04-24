Salman Rafique chairs 36th FJMU syndicate meeting

LAHORE - The 36th syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, here on Tuesday. In the meeting, Additional Secretary Zahida Azhar, Additional Technical Secretary Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, and Deputy Secretary Finance Hamad Al-Rab from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education were present. Also in attendance were Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kamran Khalid Khawaja, Registrar Prof. Nadeem Kasuri, Prof. Dr. Balqis Shabbir, Prof. Dr. Shamsa Humayun, Prof. Dr. Shireen Khawar, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr. Moin, MS Shahdara Teaching Hospital Dr. Frayad, MS Mazing Teaching Hospital, Member of Punjab Assembly Nosheen Adnan, and Farrukh Shah. Officers from the Finance Department and Higher Education Commission, along with other departments as Syndicate members, also participated in the syndicate meeting. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique confirmed the decisions made during the 35th meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University. During the syndicate meeting, tribute was paid to Prof. Dr. Kamran Khalid Khawaja for being recognized as the best teacher and Prof. Dr. Balqis Shabbir for receiving the presidential award. Approval was given during the syndicate meeting for the purchase of biomedical equipment for the underconstruction mother and child block. Additionally, Fatima Jinnah Medical University was granted approval to hire cleaning and security services for the next year. Permission was also granted to hire a tax consultant for Academics and an Assistant Registrar for Legal matters. Government Mazing Teaching Hospital was permitted to acquire genitourinary and security services for the next year. Furthermore, the tender for repairing the HCV system at Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital was approved. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the improvement of government teaching hospital labs and the promotion of research in Punjab’s medical universities. He reiterated the commitment to serving the public in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, striving to enhance the conditions of government hospitals.