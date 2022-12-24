Share:

Dense fog again blanketed different cities of Punjab, including Lahore on night between Friday and Saturday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Faisalabad to Abdul Hakim and Motorway M5 from Shehshah to Taranda Muhammad Panah have been closed for all kind of traffic due to low visibility.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.