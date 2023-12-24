CM chairs meeting to discuss KP public sector varsities’ issues

PESHAWAR - A pivotal meeting addressing the challenges plaguing public sector universities in the province was chaired by the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah.
Attended by concerned caretaker provincial ministers, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, and other key figures, the session focused on the pressing financial and administrative issues troubling these academic institutions.
Deliberations centred on an array of proposals aimed at navigating the universities through their current financial constraints. Both the provincial government and the Higher Education Commission affirmed their commitment to collaborate closely in tackling these challenges.
However, it was emphasized that government grants to the universities would be contingent upon enhanced financial discipline.
A key decision made during the meeting was to expedite the appointment process for vice-chancellors in public sector universities. Additionally, participants tentatively agreed to consolidate university campuses with lower enrollments. Plans were also set in motion to introduce courses aligned with modern market demands and ensure the implementation of enhanced educational processes as a fundamental service in higher educational institutions.
Addressing the attendees, the Caretaker Chief Minister stressed the necessity of formulating a comprehensive, sustainable solution to the financial woes faced by government universities in the province. He affirmed the government’s dedication to consulting all stakeholders in crafting effective strategies.
Highlighting the imperative to align higher education with contemporary global requirements, he advocated for the introduction of market-driven courses over traditional education in universities. The caretaker provincial government, he remarked, is resolute in taking all necessary measures to achieve this objective.