CM chairs meeting to discuss KP public sector varsities’ issues

PESHAWAR - A pivotal meeting addressing the chal­lenges plaguing public sector universi­ties in the province was chaired by the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah.

Attended by concerned caretaker pro­vincial ministers, administrative sec­retaries of relevant departments, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, and other key figures, the session focused on the pressing fi­nancial and administrative issues trou­bling these academic institutions.

Deliberations centred on an array of proposals aimed at navigating the uni­versities through their current finan­cial constraints. Both the provincial government and the Higher Education Commission affirmed their commit­ment to collaborate closely in tackling these challenges.

However, it was emphasized that government grants to the universities would be contingent upon enhanced fi­nancial discipline.

A key decision made during the meeting was to expedite the appoint­ment process for vice-chancellors in public sector universities. Additionally, participants tentatively agreed to con­solidate university campuses with low­er enrollments. Plans were also set in motion to introduce courses aligned with modern market demands and en­sure the implementation of enhanced educational processes as a fundamen­tal service in higher educational insti­tutions.

Addressing the attendees, the Care­taker Chief Minister stressed the neces­sity of formulating a comprehensive, sustainable solution to the financial woes faced by government universities in the province. He affirmed the gov­ernment’s dedication to consulting all stakeholders in crafting effective strat­egies.

Highlighting the imperative to align higher education with contempo­rary global requirements, he advocat­ed for the introduction of market-driv­en courses over traditional education in universities. The caretaker provin­cial government, he remarked, is reso­lute in taking all necessary measures to achieve this objective.