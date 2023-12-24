CM visits five hospitals, reviews upgradation work

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited various hos­pitals of the provincial capital to review ongoing construction and upgradation work. He visited the Services Hospital, the PIC, Mayo Hospital, Lady Willingdon Hospital and Punjab Dental Hospital in five hours. The CM reached Services Hospital and reviewed its upgradation work. He by assigning a deadline to com­plete the upgradation project of Services Hospital by January 31 ordered to under­take remaining work in three shifts. He directed to deploy 500 each labour force in every shift. The CM monitored ongo­ing construction activities in the hospital and went to various floors, inspected the basement and monitored development work. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to speed up construction activities along with com­pleting the upgradation project of the Services Hospital within stipulated time. The CM also visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and monitored ongo­ing work on the emergency and other floors of the upgradation project. He ordered to open ground floor of the PIC emergency block by December 31 and assigned a deadline to complete upgra­dation work of the hospital by January 15. He directed to complete biogas work by tonight under any circumstance. He ordered to hand over third floor to the C&W department 100 per cent today and directed to establish a lab collection centre at the main gate. After visiting the PIC, the CM reached Mayo Hospital and reviewed upgradation project of the emergency block. The project had en­tered into its last phases of completion. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to open the emer­gency block by January 7 and directed to complete the remaining work soon. The CM monitored ongoing finishing work in the emergency block. He also visited Children Block at the Mayo Hospital and monitored upgradation work. The CM went to the 5th floor and reviewed construction activities. Mohsin Naqvi di­rected to complete the project speedily. He stated that no compromise would be made on the quality during construction activities. He directed to improve condi­tion of the lawn of Mayo Hospital forth­with and issued directions to PHA in this regard. Later, the CM visited the Lady Willingdon Hospital and reviewed con­struction and restoration activities of the hospital. He was given a detailed briefing about progress being made on the proj­ect.