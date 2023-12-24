eShifa Home Health Services opens medical center in Bahria Town

ISLAMABAD-Bahria Town, Paradise Commercial, 23rd December 2023, eShifa Home Health Services proudly inaugurated its medical center in collaboration with Dewan Health Group. The grand opening event was attended by esteemed personalities, including leading doctors from Shifa International Hospitals, Islamabad & eShifa Home Health Services, a delegation of overseas Pakistanis, and esteemed members of the local community.

Dr. Malik M. Adil, CEO of eShifa Home Health Services, highlighted the existing challenges faced by individuals & families in accessing quality healthcare services in the country. He emphasized the burdens of long-distance travel, highlighting its impact on both patients and their families. With the launch of the health centers, eShifa aims to bridge this gap and make quality healthcare more accessible and convenient.

Mr. Mushtaq Ahmad, CEO of Dewan Health Services, shared his views, emphasizing the need for Pakistan to catch up with neighboring countries in terms of development and elevating healthcare standards. It is what motivated him to invest in Pakistan and partner with eShifa. He also thanked the delegation of overseas Pakistanis who attended the event.

Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque, CEO of Shifa International Hospitals Ltd., emphasized the collective responsibility shared by healthcare institutions, the business community, and community leaders in raising healthcare standards. He acknowledged Dewan Health Services’ commitment and contribution to the healthcare industry, pledging to elevate this initiative to greater heights.

The collaborative efforts between eShifa Home Health Services, Dewan Health Services, and Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. signal a united commitment to address the challenges in healthcare delivery and to uplift the standards of healthcare across Pakistan.