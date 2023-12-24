Governor underscores significance of youngsters for development

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday under­scored the significance of the younger generation for the country and said that their capabilities are needed to lead the nation on a course of develop­ment and progress.

The Governor was ad­dressing the Parents Day ceremony of Garri­son Cadet College Ko­hat. The ceremony was also attended by Gener­al Officer Commanding the 9th Division, Major General Zulfiqar Bhat­ti, Principal, Malik Nasir Ali, members Board of Governors, teachers and parents of cadets.

The Governor said that the country expects a lot from youngsters and they should work in a dedicated way for the country’s progress and development.

He said that young­sters must develop in themselves virtues of self-discipline, determi­nation and truthfulness to achieve the objective of abiding by the golden principles of merit and justice.

He praised the efforts of the college adminis­tration for maintaining a higher standard of educa­tion in the institution and said that students of the college have earned re­spect by serving merito­riously in different fields.

The Governor urged cadets to come up to the expectations of their par­ents and utilise energies to explore new opportu­nities and meet the chal­lenges of the contempo­rary world.

He also distributed cer­tificates and commenda­tion certificates among outstanding cadets.

On the occasion, stu­dents showed their skills in gymnastics shows, march past and tae­kwondo events.

The principal of the college also presented the annual performance report of the college.