Govt to probe complaints about hurdles in electoral process: Caretaker PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assured that the government would investigate the complaints about hurdles to stop some people from taking part in the electoral process.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said people are free to vote for the candidates of their choice and there is no policy to oust anyone from the political process.

He said in his opinion those who showed disruptive behavior and were involved in the incidents of May 9 should not be allowed to hold public office.

However, he said, Election Commission will decide about qualification and disqualification of candidates.

The Prime Minister said state is a guarantor of the social order and when anyone challenges this order he is an anarchist.

Talking about the protesters from Balochistan who came to Islamabad, he said everyone had the right to protest with lawful behavior. However, if a situation of law and order would be created then law enforcement agencies would come into action,

Referring to situation in Palestine, he said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was a war criminal and war crimes of Israel should be investigated as 7000 children were martyred.