Khuwaja appointed as Vice Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board  

APP
December 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD -The Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeeduz Zaman alias Atif has notified Dr Kareem Ahmed Khuwaja as the Board’s Vice Chairman. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Khuwaja had been elevated from the position of a Member of the Board of Governors. The Chairman expressed hope that Khuwaja would play an important role in securing approval of the PC-1 of multi-billion rupees development and publishing projects being planned by the board. He would also represent the board in the literary activities taking place across the province. 

