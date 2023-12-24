Sunday, December 24, 2023
KMU professor receives ‘Women in science’ award

Our Staff Reporter
December 24, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   Associate Professor and Director IHPE Khyber Medical Uni­versity (KMU) Peshawar Dr Brekhna Jameel has achieved an exceptional milestone in her scientific career by being awarded the prestigious “Women in Science” Award from the Institute for Global Health and Development at Aga Khan University. Amongst a competitive pool of applicants from South Central Asia and Sub-Saharan African countries, Dr Brekh­na Jameel emerged as the sole recipient from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showcasing Pakistan’s prominent po­sition in the field.

Our Staff Reporter

