FG Polo take on BN Polo in Bank Alfalah National Open Polo finale

Lahore is bracing for an electrifying culmination to the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024, as FG Polo and BN Polo prepare to battle it out in the grand finale today (Sunday).

Speaking about the 61st edition of the country’s premier polo event, Malik Azam Hayat Noon, President of Lahore Polo Club, said: "We are immensely thankful to Bank Alfalah for their all-out support of our premier polo event," he said. "Polo, the sport of kings and knights, thrives on such noble backing, and we are optimistic that more corporations will join in fostering the spirit of this majestic game."

Highlighting the prowess of the finalists, Noon remarked, "Both teams have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament. We are eagerly awaiting a finale filled with their remarkable performances, which promise to amplify the excitement and charm of the event." He also voiced his hope that the vibrant community of Lahore would turn out in large numbers to witness the spectacle.

The final day is set to offer more than just polo, with a variety of pre-match festivities planned to entertain attendees. "The day will kick off with a display of vintage cars, a bikers parade, an Arabian horse show, and a javelin exhibition and before that the subsidiary final between Diamond Paints/Master Paints and Olympia/AZB Polo will be contested," Noon added.