Major reshuffle in bureaucracy on ECP direction on the cards

LAHORE - Following the recent decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to lift the ban on transfer and postings, Punjab witnesses a multiple of administrative transfers as the caretaker setup initiates a significant reshuffle within the bureaucracy. Just days before the impending transition of power in the province, a notification issued on Friday announced the exchange of positions for several bureaucrats belonging to grade 20, 19 and 18.
According to the notification, a BS-20 officer currently posted under government of Punjab Lt.(r) Sohail Ashraf has been transferred and his services has been placed at the disposal of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on deputation basis for an initial period of two years. Director Punjab Education Foundation, Nauman Jamil Khan (BS-19) has been transferredandposted as Additional Secretary TechnicalHigher Education department against 20%technical quota, relieving Associate professor of Psychology Dr.SafiaSultana BS-19from the charge of the post with direction to report to her parents department, Higher Education Department.
Director (Estate lands) Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF), Babar Rehman (BS-19) has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Punjab. Additional Secretary local government and community development Muhammad Sajjid Bashir (BS-19) has been transferred with direction to report to S&GAD . Post his departure a officer on special duty Muhammad Arshad Baig (BS-19) has been posted as Additional Secretary local government and community development.
Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Management and Professional Development department, Fazal-e-Rabi (BS-18) has been transferred and posted asDeputy Secretary Finance Punjab, against a vacant post. Officer on special duty Muhammad Kaleem(BS-18) has been entrusted with the charge of Director (Admin) Youth Affairs and Sports department Punjab. Deputy Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports department Punjab Liaqat Ali (BS-18) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Punjab against a vacant post. FaizaAhsan (BS-18) a officer on special duty has been posted on the posted vacated by Liaqat Ali as Deputy Secretary (Admin) Youth Affairs and Sports department Punjab.Awaiting posting in S&GAD Qurat-ull-ain (BS-18 ) has been posted as Director Multan Development Authority (MDA) . Officer on special duty RizwanNazir (BS-18) has been entrusted with the charge of Director (Monitoring) Public Prosecution department.