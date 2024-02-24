Major reshuffle in bureaucracy on ECP direction on the cards

LAHORE - Following the recent decision by the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) to lift the ban on trans­fer and postings, Punjab witnesses a multiple of administrative transfers as the caretaker setup initiates a significant reshuffle within the bureau­cracy. Just days before the impending transition of power in the province, a notification issued on Fri­day announced the exchange of positions for sev­eral bureaucrats belonging to grade 20, 19 and 18.

According to the notification, a BS-20 officer cur­rently posted under government of Punjab Lt.(r) Sohail Ashraf has been transferred and his ser­vices has been placed at the disposal of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on deputation basis for an initial period of two years. Director Punjab Educa­tion Foundation, Nauman Jamil Khan (BS-19) has been transferredandposted as Additional Secretary TechnicalHigher Education department against 20%technical quota, relieving Associate professor of Psychology Dr.SafiaSultana BS-19from the charge of the post with direction to report to her parents department, Higher Education Department.

Director (Estate lands) Punjab Government Ser­vants Housing Foundation (PGSHF), Babar Rehman (BS-19) has been transferred and posted as Addi­tional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Punjab. Additional Secretary local gov­ernment and community development Muhammad Sajjid Bashir (BS-19) has been transferred with di­rection to report to S&GAD . Post his departure a of­ficer on special duty Muhammad Arshad Baig (BS-19) has been posted as Additional Secretary local government and community development.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Man­agement and Professional Development depart­ment, Fazal-e-Rabi (BS-18) has been transferred and posted asDeputy Secretary Finance Punjab, against a vacant post. Officer on special duty Mu­hammad Kaleem(BS-18) has been entrusted with the charge of Director (Admin) Youth Affairs and Sports department Punjab. Deputy Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports department Punjab Li­aqat Ali (BS-18) has been transferred and post­ed as Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Punjab against a vacant post. FaizaAhsan (BS-18) a officer on special duty has been posted on the posted vacated by Liaqat Ali as Deputy Secretary (Admin) Youth Affairs and Sports department Punjab.Awaiting posting in S&GAD Qurat-ull-ain (BS-18 ) has been posted as Director Multan Development Authority (MDA) . Officer on special duty RizwanNazir (BS-18) has been entrusted with the charge of Director (Moni­toring) Public Prosecution department.