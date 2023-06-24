IHC directs FIA to register case against cops allegedly involved in abduction of citizens, receiving extortion

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to register a case against the policemen of Islamabad allegedly involved in abduction of citizens and receiving extortion.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of a petition moved by a woman Miraj Bibi saying that her son and grandson have been illegally detained by CIA police Islamabad without any FIR.

During the hearing, the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police also appeared before the court but he failed to give satisfactory answers of these allegations.

The IHC bench noted in its written order, “It prima facie appears that DSP Police Station CIA and respondent No.5, (ASI) who are public servants, are involved in criminal acts. Let FIA register a complaint in accordance with the investigation undertaken by FIA and the report be submitted before the Court under provisions of law that fall within FIA’s jurisdiction and act against any and all public servants involved or complicit in the criminal conduct alleged.

Justice Sattar stated that the Court expects that the Director General FIA will oversee this investigation as it involves other officials of police service “who are also in uniform such that the manner in which the investigation is conducted reflects no favoritism to the officials charged with criminal conduct.”

The Inspector General of Police, Islamabad appeared before the court but he has no satisfactory answer to allegations regarding criminality, including, inter alia, abduction, illegal confinement and extortion, involving officers of ICT Police.

The IG stated that he has perused the report submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) but has not taken any action or completed his own investigation in the matter.

The IHC bench added, “Let him complete his investigation and file a report and identify the manner in which the detenues were abducted from Faisalabad and kept in illegal confinement by ICT Police and subsequently handed over to Punjab Police as well as any disciplinary action that he chooses to take in accordance with the authority vested in him.

It further said, “The Court expects that the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, will take effective action against those serving in his command who are found involved in perpetrating crimes against citizens that they are duty bound to protect.”

Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till August 9 for further proceedings.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency submitted a report based on analysis of CDRs as well as video recording available which confirmed that respondent No.5 was involved in abduction of Saif-ur-Rehman, Muzammil Abbas and Muhammad Irfan (“detenues”) and was further involved in extortion to manage meeting between relatives of the detenues and the detenues outside the Police Station, CIA, Islamabad.

In view of the report, the IHC bench said that prima facie seems that respondents No.5 and other officials within ICT Police are responsible for the abduction of the detenues and the illegal confinement of other members of the petitioner’s family.

It had said, “Respondent No.5 and DSP/ SHO CIA Police Station, Rukhsar Mehdi, have also, prima facie, filed false affidavits in the Court. Further the report filed by SSP (Operations), Islamabad, was prima facie, an effort to cover up the illegalities being committed by respondent No.5 and other officials of the Police Station, CIA, Islamabad.”

The court said that it is inconceivable that an ASI can, on his own, carry out an operation in Faisalabad and abduct multiple individuals to bring them to Islamabad and detain them in Police Station, CIA, Islamabad and also seek extortion for arranging their meeting with their relatives. It appears that the criminality is being committed with the connivance of higher ups in the ICT Police.