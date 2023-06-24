Karachi court proceeds against killer of pet dog

The hearing of a case of killing a dog was held in the Additional District & Sessions Judge's court in the east district, in which a case was registered against five individuals including police officials.

The case was registered under section 429 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The SHO of Ferozabad Police Station presented the FIR in the court, in which five people including Ali, Hasan, Mustafa, Waleed, and Ali were nominated. The plaintiff of the case, Riaz Hussain, told the court that there was an argument between me and Ali, Hasan, and Mustafa regarding the dog issue. The accused threatened me that the dog is a guest for a few days only. On February 10, the accused stole my dog. The plaintiff further stated that on February 12, he found his dog dead in the garbage dump of Hill Park. The accused mercilessly killed the dog and its chest was burnt. I

f proven guilty, the accused can face up to 5 years in prison and a fine, under section 429 of the Pakistan Penal Code. On the other hand, Ali Raza, the lawyer of Riaz Hussain, stated that there was no specific law for the rights of animals in Pakistan. He said the cruel treatment of animals is punishable under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1890, which was a centuries-old British law.

Anyone who causes pain to an animal or kills it commits a punishable offense, and can face a fine of Rs 2000 or imprisonment of up to 6 months if proven guilty.