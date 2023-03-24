Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s champion Rashid Ah­mad Malik has continued to ex­cel in ITF World Tennis Masters Tour as he clinched two titles in Pattaya, Thailand.

Rashid Malik (being supported by Ali Embroidery Mills) once again held aloft Pakistani flag in Thailand, when he won the men’s singles 60 plus title and 55 plus doubles title, partnering with Dr Dipankar Chakravarti. It is worth mentioning here that Malik has not lost a single match in ITF Se­niors circuit as it was his 70th straight victory without a loss.

In the men’s 60 plus singles final, Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e- Imtiaz) China’s Ziao Lee by 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to lift ITF Seniors Master Tour title. With this victory, he also got 400 ITF points to con­firm his entry into the ITF World Championship in Paraguay.

Meanwhile in the 55 plus dou­bles final, Malik, partnering with India’s Dr Dipankar Chakravarti, outsmarted the Thai-Russian pair of Jirachart Thangsiri and Yurii Kudinov by 6-2, 6-3. Malik lauded the dedication and pas­sion of his partner (Dr Dipan­kar) for tennis and wished him good luck for upcoming ITF Se­niors events. Talking to The Na­tion from Thailand, Malik said that event at this age, he is serv­ing the country and tennis and he deserves better treatment and acknowledgement from government.

“Tennis is my love and pas­sion that’s why I am playing ITF Seniors at this age and I am not only enjoying it but also win­ning international laurels for Pakistan. Recently I defended my titles in India and now clinched two titles in Thailand, beating international senior players in this ITF event. Now my aim is to win ITF World Championship in Paraguay,” he added.