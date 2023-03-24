LAHORE - Pakistan’s champion Rashid Ahmad Malik has continued to excel in ITF World Tennis Masters Tour as he clinched two titles in Pattaya, Thailand.
Rashid Malik (being supported by Ali Embroidery Mills) once again held aloft Pakistani flag in Thailand, when he won the men’s singles 60 plus title and 55 plus doubles title, partnering with Dr Dipankar Chakravarti. It is worth mentioning here that Malik has not lost a single match in ITF Seniors circuit as it was his 70th straight victory without a loss.
In the men’s 60 plus singles final, Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e- Imtiaz) China’s Ziao Lee by 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to lift ITF Seniors Master Tour title. With this victory, he also got 400 ITF points to confirm his entry into the ITF World Championship in Paraguay.
Meanwhile in the 55 plus doubles final, Malik, partnering with India’s Dr Dipankar Chakravarti, outsmarted the Thai-Russian pair of Jirachart Thangsiri and Yurii Kudinov by 6-2, 6-3. Malik lauded the dedication and passion of his partner (Dr Dipankar) for tennis and wished him good luck for upcoming ITF Seniors events. Talking to The Nation from Thailand, Malik said that event at this age, he is serving the country and tennis and he deserves better treatment and acknowledgement from government.
“Tennis is my love and passion that’s why I am playing ITF Seniors at this age and I am not only enjoying it but also winning international laurels for Pakistan. Recently I defended my titles in India and now clinched two titles in Thailand, beating international senior players in this ITF event. Now my aim is to win ITF World Championship in Paraguay,” he added.