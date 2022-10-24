Share:

Kenyan police on Monday confirmed senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the police in a “mistaken identity” case.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

The Kenyan police further said the Pakistani journalist was asked to stop for identification but he allegedly drove past the roadblock. This led to a brief chase and shooting that left the journalist dead, it added.

“We had an incident of shooting which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity involving a journalist. We will release more information later,” the Kenyan media said.