Saturday, October 28, 2023
Norwegian enterprise to make investments in Solar & Hydropower generation in GB

Norwegian enterprise to make investments in Solar & Hydropower generation in GB
Web Desk
11:45 AM | October 24, 2023
Business

Norwegian enterprise, NorHydro, is to make investments in Solar and Hydropower generation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

An agreement to this effect was signed between NorHydro and Gilgit-Baltistan government in Islamabad.

An amount of seven million dollars will be invested in the initial phase during which the Norwegian company will spearhead the development of a cutting-edge 4.5 MW solar power project and embark on rehabilitation of powerhouses.

In addition, the Norwegian company will also develop low head hydropower projects on rivers in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Web Desk

Business

