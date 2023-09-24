Sunday, September 24, 2023
Pakistan aiming high with hockey in Asian Games

Agencies
September 24, 2023
Sports

BEIJING - Pakistan national men’s hockey team is making final preparations to show their best at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. 

“There is a brand-new team, young but competitive,” Shehnaz Sheikh, Head Coach of Pakistan’s hockey team told China Economic Net. He expressed his confidence in the team and their abili­ties, saying that even though they know that medaling in China will not be easy, they are fighting for honour. 

Umar Bhutta, captain of Pakistan’s hockey team, has voiced his aspiration of producing a good result in Hanghzou. “The 2010 Asian Games were held in China in which Pakistan won the gold medal in hockey,” he said, adding, “We are hopeful that the team will be suc­cessful in winning medals in this year’s game and make the country famous.” 

The Pakistan-India hockey match is scheduled for September 30. The In­dian men’s hockey team are two-time Asian Games champion while Pakistan has won the gold medal at the conti­nental showpiece a record eight times.

