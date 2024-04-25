Thursday, April 25, 2024
FC KP extends healthcare reach with free eye surgical camp in Mohmand

Our Staff Reporter
April 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Frontier Corps (North), dedicated to serving communities, recently concluded a four-day free eye surgical camp in Mohmand district, un­derscoring its commit­ment to providing essen­tial healthcare services. 

The camp, support­ed by Al Shifa Eye Trust, screened 2068 patients, offering free eye check-up and treatments. Of those served, 1063 men, 557 women, and 448 children received screen­ings, with 104 patients undergoing eye surger­ies on-site. Additional­ly, 746 patients received free spectacles, enhanc­ing their visual health, while 1392 patients ben­efited from complimenta­ry medications. 

Recognising the camp’s impact, 206 patients were referred to Al Shifa Eye Trust Hospital Rawal­pindi for further care, en­suring continued support beyond the event. Lo­cal residents expressed gratitude for the initiative taken by Frontier Corps North, highlighting the convenience of accessing essential eye care servic­es closer to home.

