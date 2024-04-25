FC KP extends healthcare reach with free eye surgical camp in Mohmand

ISLAMABAD - Frontier Corps (North), dedicated to serving communities, recently concluded a four-day free eye surgical camp in Mohmand district, underscoring its commitment to providing essential healthcare services.
The camp, supported by Al Shifa Eye Trust, screened 2068 patients, offering free eye check-up and treatments. Of those served, 1063 men, 557 women, and 448 children received screenings, with 104 patients undergoing eye surgeries on-site. Additionally, 746 patients received free spectacles, enhancing their visual health, while 1392 patients benefited from complimentary medications.
Recognising the camp’s impact, 206 patients were referred to Al Shifa Eye Trust Hospital Rawalpindi for further care, ensuring continued support beyond the event. Local residents expressed gratitude for the initiative taken by Frontier Corps North, highlighting the convenience of accessing essential eye care services closer to home.